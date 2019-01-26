Police Briefs 01-29-2019

YOU AIN’T GOIN’ NOWHERE

On Jan. 8, at 7:32 p.m., a CPD officer responded to 39 Crescent Ave. for a report of breaking and entering to a motor vehicle. While en route to the call, the officers were advised the suspect was being held at the scene. Officers arrived and spoke to a witness, who detained the suspect after seeing the male enter his friend’s car. The property was recovered on the arrested individual and returned to the owner.

Daniel Ghidella, 49, of 50 Kimball Rd., was charged with breaking and entering a vehicle for a misdemeanor, and wanton destruction of property under $1,200.

KICKED WHEN DOWN

On Jan. 9, at 5:30 p.m., CPD officers were dispatched to 207 Shurtleff St., room 320, for a past assault. Officers observed both the alleged victim and person inside the apartment to be intoxicated. The victim stated an argument ensued inside the unit when he was kicked multiple times while he was on the floor. The male subject was placed under arrest.

Eric Roque, 41, of 207 Shurtleff St., was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot).

HEROIN AT THE WELFARE OFFICE

On Jan. 11, at 2:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) Office at 80 Everett Ave. for the report of a female that was in possession of what appeared to be drugs. Officers spoke to the armed security guard for DTA who works the metal detector at the front door of the Office. The security officer explained to the Officers that he found two baggies of what appeared to be drugs inside the woman’s bag while looking for the metal item that set his metal detector off. The security officer turned over two baggies of a brownish white Powdery substance to the officers. The officers believed the baggies to be heroin; she was placed under arrest without incident.

Lauren Powers, 34, of Saugus, was charged with possession of a Class A drug (heroin), subsequent offense.