Freezin’ for a Reason: Chelsea Rotarian Joe Panetta Will Jump into the Atlantic for Polio Eradication

Rotary District 7930 will hold its 9th Annual Polar Plunge on Saturday, February 9th, at Long Beach in Gloucester. The event is part of Rotary International’s ongoing campaign to eradicate polio in our lifetime. More than 300 people are expected to plunge into the cold waters off Cape Ann this year including the Rotary Club of Chelsea. Last year, over 250 people braved the icy waters, raising more than $100,000 and welcoming Rotarians, friends, and family members from 45 Rotary Clubs.

Since 1985, Polio has become the signature cause for Rotary International as it has teamed up with partners including The Global Poverty Project, The Global Eradication Initiative, The World Health Organization, and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Since that time, more than a billion dollars have been raised among Rotary clubs worldwide and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. When Rotary International took on the battle against this disease, more than 350,000 people spanning 125 countries were impacted. Today there are three countries left where it has not been eradicated – Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria. However, due to combined targeted efforts and donations,

Nigeria reported no new cases of polio in 2018 and the number of total cases last year fell to just 29 worldwide!

Again, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged a 2:1 match for every dollar Rotarians raise toward eradication efforts. For as little as $0.60, a donation can make the difference in changing a person’s life. Please support your local Rotarians as they brave the icy waters off Gloucester to help eradicate polio in our lifetime. The Chelsea Club has set a goal at $1000 to aid in the district’s goal of raising $250,000. The district is utilizing an electronic fundraising process. Supporters are encouraged to log on to Chelsea Rotary’s team page and make a donation to help Rotarians lead the way to eradicate this dreaded disease. https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/polio/team/Chelsea

For more information on how the Rotary Club of Chelsea serves the local and global community, visit chelsearotary.org or contact the club at [email protected]