News Briefs

MLK DAY CELEBRATION

The City of Chelsea and the Rev. Sandra Whitley of the People’s AME Church announced this week that the annual Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast and community celebration will take place on Jan. 21 at Chelsea High School.

Breakfast will begin at 9 a.m. in the cafeteria, and the program will take place from 10 a.m. to noon.

Several community awards will be given, and the Chelsea Hub has been announced as the Spirit Award Winner. The Hub is a group of 27 agencies that work together to reduce risk in the community. The Hub meets every Thursday morning to strategize on ways to remove risk and get services to those that need them.

LICENSE BOARD TO MEET ON MARIJUANA

The Chelsea License Board will meet on Jan. 17 for a public hearing to discuss the rules and regulations for running marijuana establishments in the City of Chelsea.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.

YOUTH NIGHT TEEN CENTER POP UP

The Chelsea Collaborative, Basement Trybe and the Chelsea Police are combining efforts to produce the first ever Youth Night: A Teen Center Pop Up on Friday, Jan. 18, from 6-8 p.m.

Welcome the break, connect with culture through art and learn about job opportunities. There will be food, music, games and plenty to do as we celebrate the end of the year together. The event will take place at the Collaborative, 318 Broadway. For questions, call (617) 889-6080.

The event is the first in what is hoped to be a monthly pop up teen center activity.

CHELSEA HIGH PARENT TEACHER NIGHT

The Chelsea High School will hold a Parent Teacher Night on Jan. 24, from 5-7 p.m. in the high school.

All staff, faculty and administrators will be available on the first floor, and there will be music, food and festivities. Learn about the Title 1 program and the School Site Council.

GAME NIGHT

Game Night takes place every Tuesday night inside the Chelsea Library at 569 Broadway. We welcome everyone to join every Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. where friends and neighbors gather over dominos to play and chat. The group meets in the room to the right just inside the main entrance.

CHELSEA HILLS WALKS

The Chelsea Hill Community has updated its schedule and has new meeting times.

Chelsea Hills will now be meeting every first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Starbucks at the Mystic Mall. Next meeting will be in 2019.

As for their walks, they will have them every second Saturday at 10 a.m. and every fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m. Locations vary, so please check the Chelsea Hills Facebook page or subscribe to email list.

CHELSEA ENHANCEMENT TEAM: CLEANING UP PROGRESSIVELY

Join the Community Enhancement Team (CET), every third Wednesday of the month. The CET is a team of resident leaders committed to working together to solve community problems and improve the quality of life, the cleanliness and safety in Chelsea.

Next meeting is Weds., Jan. 16, from 6-8 p.m. in the High Terrace Community Room next to 61-63 Gerrish Ave.

CHELSEA STREET BRIDGE APP

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea St. Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams St.

CITIZENSHIP CLASSES

With support from the City, the Chelsea Collaborative will again be offering citizenship classes to Chelsea residents eligible to become a U.S. citizen. Classes include a free citizenship preparation course and application assistance. To learn more about the requirements for these classes and how to apply, please call the Chelsea Collaborative at 617-889-6080 —Monday- Thursday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Classes will be at the Chelsea Collaborative located at 318 Broadway.

MASSPORT NOISE COMPLAINT LINE

Residents who are being disturbed by airplane noise are encouraged to call the MassPort Noise Hotline 24 hours a day. The phone number is (617) 561-3333.

SENIOR WATER AND SEWER DISCOUNT

Chelsea senior citizens are reminded to sign up for the new Senior Discount for water and sewer charges. Any senior 65 or older who owns and occupies his/her own home may apply. The discount is 10% off the monthly bill.