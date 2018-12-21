News Briefs

CHELSEA HIGH WINTER CONCERT

The annual Chelsea High Winter Concert will take place on Friday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium.

There will be performances by the Beginner Band, Concert Band, Percussion Ensemble, Jazz Band, Cantare, Choir, Dance I and II Classes, and Music Production students. The event is open to the public and admission is $3.

NEW SENIOR TRANSPORTATION

With financial support from the City Council, the Senior Center is launching a pilot program for the transportation of senior citizens in the City. The new program will allow for seniors to be transported back and forth from the Senior Center from six different elderly/disabled sites throughout the community. The pilot program is scheduled to begin at the end of October and will be operating on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. More information is available by contacting the Senior Center at 617-466-4370.

GREENROOTS HOLIDAY CELEBRATION

Join GreenRoots on Thursday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m., to celebrate the holiday season and build community. This event will take place at GreenRoots, 221 Marginal St. For any questions, please email Maria Belen Power at HYPERLINK “mailto:[email protected]” \t “_blank” [email protected]

GAME NIGHT

Game Night takes place every Tuesday night inside the Chelsea Library at 569 Broadway. We welcome everyone to join every Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. where friends and neighbors gather over dominos to play and chat. The group meets in the room to the right just inside the main entrance.

FALL PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

The Chelsea Public Library has released its fall programming, with the following events coming up.

Thursday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m. Pajama Storytime.

Dec. 27 and Dec. 28, at 2 p.m. Winter Crafts.

BERKOWITZ ELEMENTARY WINTER CONCERT

The Berkowitz Elementary School will stage its Winter Concert on Tuesday, Dec. 18, at 9:30 a.m. in the Cafeteria. There will be performances from the first grade, second grade, the Berkowitz Chorus, Berkowitz Advanced Drums and After School Strings.

For more information, e-mail [email protected]

ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR JOB FAIR

The City will be hosting a Job Fair for the Encore Casino at Chelsea City Hall on Friday, December 14, from 4-7 p.m. The event is a collaboration between Encore and Chelsea 500, a partnership of the City of Chelsea, the Chelsea Collaborative, TND/CONNECT, the Chelsea Housing Authority and Bunker Hill Community College seeking to ensure at least 500 casino jobs for Chelsea residents. Whether you have current employment or not, we encourage all those interested in learning about job opportunities at the Encore Casino to stop by this Job Fair. Representatives from all of Encore’s various departments will be available to provide information and answer questions. There will also be information about skills building workshops to help prepare for casino jobs, such as resume building and interview skills. For more information, visit HYPERLINK “http://www.chelseacollab.org” \t “_blank” www.chelseacollab.org or call 617-889-6080.

CAPIC MONTHLY BOARD MEETING

The Community Action Programs Inter-City, Inc. (CAPIC) Board of Directors will conduct a regular meeting on Thursday December 20, at noon. The meeting will be held at CAPIC’s Main Office, 100 Everett Avenue, Unit 14, Chelsea. The public is invited to attend.

Los miembros de la Junta Directiva de CAPIC llevará a cabo su reunión mensual el jueves 20 de Diciembre del 2018 a las 12:00 del mediodía. La reunión se llevará a cabo en la oficina principal de CAPIC 100 Everett Avenida, Unit 14, Chelsea. El público está invitado.

CHELSEA HILLS WALKS

The Chelsea Hill Community has updated its schedule and has new meeting times.

Chelsea Hills will now be meeting every first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Starbucks at the Mystic Mall. Next meeting will be in 2019.

As for their walks, they will have them every second Saturday at 10 a.m. and every fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m. Locations vary, so please check the Chelsea Hills Facebook page or subscribe to email list.

CHELSEA ENHANCEMENT TEAM: CLEANING UP PROGRESSIVELY

Join the Community Enhancement Team (CET), every third Wednesday of the month. The CET is a team of resident leaders committed to working together to solve community problems and improve the quality of life, the cleanliness and safety in Chelsea.

Next meeting is Weds., Dec. 19, from 6-8 p.m. in the High Terrace Community Room next to 61-63 Gerrish Ave.

CHELSEA STREET BRIDGE APP

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea St. Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams St.

CITIZENSHIP CLASSES

With support from the City, the Chelsea Collaborative will again be offering citizenship classes to Chelsea residents eligible to become a U.S. citizen. Classes include a free citizenship preparation course and application assistance. To learn more about the requirements for these classes and how to apply, please call the Chelsea Collaborative at 617-889-6080 —Monday- Thursday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Classes will be at the Chelsea Collaborative located at 318 Broadway.

MASSPORT NOISE COMPLAINT LINE

Residents who are being disturbed by airplane noise are encouraged to call the MassPort Noise Hotline 24 hours a day. The phone number is (617) 561-3333.

SENIOR WATER AND SEWER DISCOUNT

Chelsea senior citizens are reminded to sign up for the new Senior Discount for water and sewer charges. Any senior 65 or older who owns and occupies his/her own home may apply. The discount is 10% off the monthly bill.