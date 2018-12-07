Police Briefs 12-06-2018

Tuesday, 11/20

Ana Gonzalez, 59, 90 Marlborough St., Chelsea, was arrested for shoplifting.

David Henao-Jimenez, 19, 121 Union St., Everett, was arrested for speeding, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle and possessing open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Wednesday, 11/21

Maria Ortiz, 49, 172 Central Ave., Chelsea, was arrested on a warrant.

Saturday, 11/24

Faisal Yerow, 23, 180 Central Ave., Chelsea, was arrested on a probation warrant.

Christina Belcher, 412, 550 Ferry St., Everett, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Edwin Ibanez, 30, 589 Broadway, Chelsea, was arrested for ordinance violation, alcoholic beverage/marijuana/THC, disorderly conduct, assault, disturbing the peace and threat to commit a crime.

Sunday, 11/25

Gabriel Castillo, 25, 9 Southend, Lynn, was arrested for unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, speeding and warrants.





THREATENED WOMAN

On Nov. 24, at 7:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to 1 Marlborough St. for a report of a male party following and threatening a female party. The female victim stated that the male followed her from the area of 400 Broadway. During this time she told officers he was making inappropriate comments to her. At one point he walked in front of her and blocked her path while escalating the comments to threats to cause her harm. Witnesses interceded, and the male fled the area.

A short time later he was positively identified and placed into custody.

Edwin Ibanez, 30, of 589 Broadway, was charged with marijuana violation, disorderly conduct (subsequent offense), assault, disturbing the peace, and threatening to commit a crime.

MAN PULLS KNIFE AT DAY CENTER

On Nov. 14, at approximately 9 a.m., CPD officers were dispatched to 738 Broadway, the Pentecostal Church resource center for a report of a male with a knife. Upon arrival, the victim stated that the man at the scene pulled a knife on him. A knife was found on the subject, and he was placed under arrest.

Michael Catino, 34, of Malden, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

DANCIN’ IN THE STREETS

On Nov. 24, at 11 a.m., officers observed an intoxicated female causing a disturbance on Broadway. The officers tried to ascertain the woman’s identity but were answered with threats and derogatory comments. The woman continued to disregard the officer’s commands while impeding pedestrian and motor vehicle traffic. She was placed under arrest.

Christina Belcher, 41, of Everett, was charged with disorderly conduct.