City of Chelsea News and Notes

Senior Tax Work-Off Program

The City of Chelsea is happy to announce that the Senior Tax Work-Off Program is being offered once again. We offer clerical tasks and various office duties.

The Senior Tax Work-Off Program is a special program offered by the City of Chelsea to help financially eligible seniors receive a reduction off of their annual real estate taxes. If a senior qualifies for this program, they then work for the City’s departments, earning $12.00 per hour for up to 125 hours for a maximum of $1,500.00 per year.

Deadline for all applications is January 31, 2019

There is a limit of 25 participants per year, in the event the city receives more than 25 participants a lottery will be held to determine the current year’s participants.

For further information visit https://www.chelseama.gov/ or contact Denia Romero at 617-466-4170 / [email protected]

Veterans Tax Work-Off Abatement Program

The City of Chelsea is happy to announce that once again we are offering the Veterans Property Tax Work-Off Abatement Program.

The program provides qualified Veterans and spouses of qualified Veterans who work up to 125 hours for the City an abatement of up to $1,500 against their real estate taxes.

We offer clerical tasks and various other office duties. If a Veteran qualifies for this program he/she would then work for the City’s departments, earning $12.00 per hour for up to 125 hours for a maximum of $1,500 per year.

Deadline for all applications is January 31, 2019

There is a limit of 25 participants per year, in the event the city receives more than 25 applicants a lottery will be held to determine the current year’s participants.

For further information visit https://www.chelseama.gov/ or contact Denia Romero at 617-466-4170 / [email protected]